Anglers fish on opening day of fishing season in India

An angler fishes on the opening day of fishing season in the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura, India, May 31, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)

An angler arranges his fishing gear on the opening day of fishing season in the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura, India, May 31, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)

Anglers fish on the opening day of fishing season in the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura, India, May 31, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)

Anglers fish on the opening day of fishing season in the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura, India, May 31, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)