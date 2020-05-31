Anglers fish on opening day of fishing season in India

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/5/31 23:10:16

An angler fishes on the opening day of fishing season in the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura, India, May 31, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)


 

An angler arranges his fishing gear on the opening day of fishing season in the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura, India, May 31, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)


 

Anglers fish on the opening day of fishing season in the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura, India, May 31, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)


 

Anglers fish on the opening day of fishing season in the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura, India, May 31, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus