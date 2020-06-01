Chinese online swimming class looks like 'zombie movie'

Photo: web

Chinese students practicing their strokes altogether in an online swimming class have amused netizens as they looked like a pack of zombies when they were simultaneously wiggling their limbs on the screen.Disturbed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the swimming class of a university in Qiqihar, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, went online to teach students various swimming strokes.During the practice for the freestyle stroke, some students were prone on stools and swinging their legs, while others were standing with their hands outstretched, leaving many netizens joking that they looked like extras in the South Korean action-horror film Train to Busan after the class video clip was released on Sina Weibo.To better interact with each other, the teacher encouraged every student to turn on the video chat to exchange tips and review each other.Students said the class was packed and it was spectacular to see so many people learn stroke techniques online, thepaper.com reported on Monday. The students suggested that they were still eager to get into the water for a real practice once the epidemic is over.The outbreak has prompted many schools to get creative with outdoor classes like swimming lessons in new ways.Students at a university in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province, brought their own wash basin filled with water to simulate breathing in the water under the guidance of the teacher during the swimming class on Friday, media reports said.The teacher said that working on breathing in the water basin helps the students overcome fear when getting into the pool. Teaching in such a special way will help prepare the students, according to the teacher.Global Times