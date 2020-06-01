Xinjiang vice chair probed for severe law violations

Ren Hua Photo: Screenshot from thepaper.cn

Ren Hua, vice chairperson of the government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is being investigated for suspected serious violations of discipline and law, China's top anti-graft body said on Monday.The investigation is being carried out by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.Ren, a female of Han ethnicity, was born in East China's Shandong Province in 1964. She holds the bachelor's degree in Chinese language and literature from Xinjiang University, and joined the Communist Party of China in November 1984.Her resume showed that she spent her entire career in Xinjiang.After graduating in 1986, Ren served as a cadre of the secretariat department of the general office of the Party committee of Xinjiang until March of 1987.She was transferred to the information division of the general office of the Xinjiang regional Party committee in March 1987 and served as division chief from September 2000 to February 2004.Ren became vice head of the publicity department of the Party committee of Xinjiang between August 2017 and January 2018.Ren has been the vice chairperson of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region government since January 2018.She concurrently serves as vice head of the publicity department of the Party committee of Xinjiang.Global Times