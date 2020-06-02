Toy factory offers job posts for poverty-stricken households in Shandong

Workers make toys at a toy factory in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, May 30, 2020. The factory offers more than 300 job posts for local women and poverty-stricken households. To date, it has exported toy products worth over two million U.S. dollars to the countries as United States, Germany and Sweden. (Xinhua/Fan Changguo)

