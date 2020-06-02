Armored elements ride to off-road

Armored vehicles attached to a combined brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army maneuver in speed to a designated training field on May 28, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Yuxuan)

Infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) attached to a combined brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army throw up dirt during a maneuver exercise on May 28, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/photo by Xiao Yuxuan)

Two infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) attached to a combined brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army rumble abreast through a mound of dust in speed during a maneuver exercise on May 28, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/photo by Xiao Yuxuan)

An infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) attached to a combined brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army throws up dirt during a maneuver exercise on May 28, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/photo by Xiao Yuxuan)

Soldiers assigned to a combined brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army steer an infantry fighting vehicle on maneuver in unfamiliar terrain during a training exercise on May 28, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/photo by Xiao Yuxuan)

Soldiers assigned to a combined brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army steer an infantry fighting vehicle on maneuver in unfamiliar terrain during a training exercise on May 28, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/photo by Xiao Yuxuan)