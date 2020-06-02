Lakes in Badain Jaran Desert, N China

Aerial photo taken on May 29, 2020 shows a lake in Badain Jaran Desert, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. There are many lakes in the Badain Jaran Desert, which constitute a beautiful picture with deserts and plants. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Aerial photo taken on May 31, 2020 shows sheep near a lake in Badain Jaran Desert, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. There are many lakes in the Badain Jaran Desert, which constitute a beautiful picture with deserts and plants. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Aerial photo taken on May 29, 2020 shows an agritainment spot near a lake in Badain Jaran Desert, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. There are many lakes in the Badain Jaran Desert, which constitute a beautiful picture with deserts and plants. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

