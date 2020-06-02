Protesters rally in Washington D.C.

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/2 19:05:28

A protester sits in front of the Lincoln Memorial during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Washington D.C., the United States, on June 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)


 

A protester sits in front of the Lincoln Memorial during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Washington D.C., the United States, on June 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)


 

A woman sings in front of the White House during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Washington D.C., the United States, on June 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)


 

Protesters rally in front of the White House during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Washington D.C., the United States, on June 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus