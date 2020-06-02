Moscow city to ease COVID-19 restrictions

A worker wearing a face mask trims bushes at VDNKh (The Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) in Moscow, Russia, on June 1, 2020. Moscow city, worst hit by COVID-19 in Russia, eased restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the pandemic from Monday. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Visitors walk in front of the "Friendship of Nations" fountain at VDNKh (The Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) in Moscow, Russia, on June 1, 2020. Moscow city, worst hit by COVID-19 in Russia, eased restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the pandemic from Monday. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

People walk near VDNKh (The Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) in Moscow, Russia, on June 1, 2020. Moscow city, worst hit by COVID-19 in Russia, eased restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the pandemic from Monday. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

People walk near VDNKh (The Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) in Moscow, Russia, on June 1, 2020. Moscow city, worst hit by COVID-19 in Russia, eased restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the pandemic from Monday. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)