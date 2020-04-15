Protests a blow to Trump, but may still beat Biden: analysts

US President Donald Trump File Photo: AFP

While the anti-racism protests continue to spread in the US, polls for the 2020 presidential election has cast a shadow on President Donald Trump as he trails his presumptive opponent former vice president Joe Biden in more than 40 national polls.Based on the results, some Chinese experts predict a defeat for Trump, but others noted that uncertainty still exists, given Trump's base and his vigorous reactions to the worsening street violence, which may win him more support later from people affected by the violence.Biden led in every single one of those more than 40 national polls in May, and "Biden's never been behind in any of these polls since at least January 2019… His average lead in a monthly average of polls has never dipped below 4 points and has usually been above it," a CNN analysis on May 31 said.The report said Biden is the first challenger to be ahead of the incumbent in every May poll since Jimmy Carter in 1976.The ongoing US unrests plus the Trump administration's failure to cope with COVID-19 epidemic will certainly be a blow to Trump, but the impact of the fallout from these crises on the election remains to be seen, experts noted.The damage caused by the rioters to buildings and businesses has interrupted the country's economic resumption plan, and the great economic loss from the coronavirus outbreak would worsen if the unrest continues, which is bad news for Trump, because a thriving economy has always been his political asset, said Sun Chenghao, assistant research fellow at the Institute of American Studies of the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations.Sun told the Global Times on Tuesday that it is true that Trump's failure to solve the long-standing racial tensions has given his opponent Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, a great opportunity to demonstrate his ability to address such racial conflicts, as the latter is believed to deal with the issue in a softer and more inspiring way.

Photo: Joe Biden Facebook account