Night-time economy in Kaifeng revives as COVID-19 restrictions ease

A tourist buys snacks at a night market near the Drum Tower in Kaifeng, central China's Henan Province, June 1, 2020. The night-time economy in Kaifeng has begun to revive as the city's evening businesses gradually reopen with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. (Xinhua/Li An)

Aerial photo taken on June 1, 2020 shows the Drum Tower and night markets in its surroundings in Kaifeng, central China's Henan Province. The night-time economy in Kaifeng has begun to revive as the city's evening businesses gradually reopen with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. (Xinhua/Li An)

Tourists visit a food booth at a night market near the Drum Tower in Kaifeng, central China's Henan Province, June 1, 2020. The night-time economy in Kaifeng has begun to revive as the city's evening businesses gradually reopen with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. (Xinhua/Li An)

Two tourists pose for a selfie on a section of the ancient city wall in Kaifeng, central China's Henan Province, June 1, 2020. The night-time economy in Kaifeng has begun to revive as the city's evening businesses gradually reopen with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. (Xinhua/Li An)

Aerial photo taken on June 1, 2020 shows the Daliang Gate illuminated at night in Kaifeng, central China's Henan Province. The night-time economy in Kaifeng has begun to revive as the city's evening businesses gradually reopen with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. (Xinhua/Li An)

Photo taken on June 1, 2020 shows scenic illuminations along the waterways in Kaifeng, central China's Henan Province. The night-time economy in Kaifeng has begun to revive as the city's evening businesses gradually reopen with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. (Xinhua/Li An)