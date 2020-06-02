21 teachers in Xi’an primary school report principal for abuse of power

Physics teacher Zhao Chuanliang gives an online tuition for students at a local high school in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, Feb. 2, 2020. As schools across the country are required to postpone the opening of the spring semester, online tuition has been promoted as an effective method. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

The principal of Nanyaotou Primary School in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, surnamed Chen, has been suspended pending investigation after all the 21 teachers in the school accused him of abuse of power and wage deduction."All of us strongly ask to leave Nanyaotou Primary School," read a letter circulating online, with the teachers' signatures and fingerprints. In the letter, the teachers claimed that Chen is "extremely irresponsible toward students and disrespects teachers." They say Chen's behavior has caused them great harm physically and mentally.Reports said that Chen had reduced the teachers' salaries, appropriated the wages of teachers who had left their positions, and even asked teachers to give their day care fees to him. Chen also collected subsidies in the name of an impoverished Party member, according to a report by The Beijing News.An investigation is underway and an interim head has been assigned to be in charge at the school, according to reports.The case has sparked heated discussion online, with many calling on the authorities to carry out a full investigation. "These 21 teachers took the risk of being attacked and their careers being affected to report the principal for violating the rules. The truth and the results must be worthy of their courage," one Sina Weibo user commented.