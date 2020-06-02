Musical instrument industry contributes to poverty alleviation in Hebei

A worker assembles brass instruments at a musical instrument factory in Wuqiang County of Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, June 2, 2020. Authorities in Wuqiang County have carried out a poverty-relief initiative which encourages local musical instrument industry to employ rural residents living below the current poverty line and help them start new careers. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

