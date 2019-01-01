Beijing mulls regulating TCM industry, punishing people for slandering TCM

Pharmacists dispense traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) at a TCM pharmacy in Suzhou, East China’s Jiangsu Province. File Photo: VCG

Beijing is seeking public opinion on draft regulations on traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), which bans any person or organization from exaggerating the efficacy of TCMs or using TCMs to make improper profits but also seeks to punish those who defame or stigmatize TCM.The draft laws aim to regulate the industry, support the industry's development and call for standard procedures to control the quality of the TCMs, but have sparked controversy as some believe the core issue of regulating the TCM industry is to crack down on rampant fake medicines and unqualified doctors rather than punishing those who defame TCMs.The draft issued recently on the Beijing healthy authority website also calls for standard procedures and organizations to review and evaluate TCM-related products and industry employees.It comes amid a long-standing controversy over the efficacy and safety of TCMs, which has caught even more attention during the COVID-19 epidemic as the medicines are being widely used in the country while few clinical trials were conducted to prove its efficacy on the virus.Chinese experts and doctors recently provided clinical trial data on the efficacy and safety of traditional Chinese medicine Lianhua Qingwen capsules on COVID-19 patients, which show that the capsules can apparently relieve symptoms and increase the cure rate of patients exhibiting mild symptoms.Cui Yongqiang, a professor with affiliated Guang'anmen Hospital of China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, noted that Beijing wants to regulate the TCM industry because of its lack of strict supervision and crooked promotion. "Those are the things that make people dislike TCM."According to the draft, TCM service institutes that violate related national regulations would be punished.However, the draft regulations triggered controversy on Chinese social media on Tuesday as they would regulate punishment for those who defame or stigmatize TCM.Some netizens said they can understand the move is aimed at promoting TCMs but this clause seemingly puts the cart before the horse as the core problem with the TCM industry that should be solved is rampant fake medicines and unqualified doctors, which damage TCMs' reputation and cause doubts about the medicines, rather than defaming or stigmatization.Meanwhile, it is difficult to define the behavior of defaming and stigmatization."Would I be punished if I say a certain TCM product is useless after I use it?" one netizen questioned.Xie Zhiyong, a law professor at the China University of Political Science and Law in Beijing, also calls for more detailed regulations as the law enforcement organs, which have discretionary power over related cases, are not experts on medical issues, thus they could fail to make a fair and correct judgment if the clause is not clear enough.A significant way to make people trust and understand TCM is through scientific popularization and wide exchange, Cui told the Global Times on Tuesday."The evaluation criteria of TCM and modern medicine are different. Opponents of TCM should try to look beyond the scope of modern medicine when understanding TCM."Neither TCM nor modern medicine is omnipotent. Trusting TCM does not mean ignoring the other. There are many hospitals that use TCM methods. The fact is that the integration of the two has played an important role in the battle against the coronavirus," Cui noted.