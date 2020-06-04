Photo taken on June 3, 2020 shows the contact-tracing smartphone app "StopCOVID" on a mobile phone in Paris, France. French government launched on June 2 "StopCOVID," a contact-tracing smartphone app that could warn people voluntarily using it if they come into contact with a COVID-19 carrier. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Photo taken on June 3, 2020 shows the contact-tracing smartphone app "StopCOVID" on a mobile phone in Paris, France. French government launched on June 2 "StopCOVID," a contact-tracing smartphone app that could warn people voluntarily using it if they come into contact with a COVID-19 carrier. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Photo taken on June 3, 2020 shows the contact-tracing smartphone app "StopCOVID" on a mobile phone in Paris, France. French government launched on June 2 "StopCOVID," a contact-tracing smartphone app that could warn people voluntarily using it if they come into contact with a COVID-19 carrier. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Photo taken on June 3, 2020 shows the contact-tracing smartphone app "StopCOVID" on a mobile phone in Paris, France. French government launched on June 2 "StopCOVID," a contact-tracing smartphone app that could warn people voluntarily using it if they come into contact with a COVID-19 carrier. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)