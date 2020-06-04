Thousands gather in London to protest over death of George Floyd

Police officers stand guard outside New Scotland Yard as protesters take part in a demonstration in London, Britain, on June 3, 2020. Thousands of people gathered in London on Wednesday to protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man suffocated to death by a white police officer in the mid-western U.S. state of Minnesota last week. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

People take part in a demonstration in London, Britain, on June 3, 2020. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

People take part in a demonstration in London, Britain, on June 3, 2020. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

A man chants slogans during a demonstration in London, Britain, on June 3, 2020. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

Two policemen kneel down in front of protesters outside Downing Street in London, Britain, on June 3, 2020. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

People take part in a demonstration in London, Britain, on June 3, 2020. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

A woman takes part in a demonstration in London, Britain, on June 3, 2020. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)