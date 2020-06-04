Libya's UN-backed government forces take over Tripoli International Airport

Fighters of Libya's UN-backed government are seen at an airport in the south of Tripoli, Libya, on June 3, 2020. Forces of Libya's UN-backed government on Wednesday announced taking over the former International Airport in the south of Tripoli from the rival eastern-based army, as the armed conflict between the two parties continues. (Photo by Hamza Turkia/Xinhua)
