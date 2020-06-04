Libya's UN-backed government forces take over Tripoli International Airport

Fighters of Libya's UN-backed government are seen at an airport in the south of Tripoli, Libya, on June 3, 2020. Forces of Libya's UN-backed government on Wednesday announced taking over the former International Airport in the south of Tripoli from the rival eastern-based army, as the armed conflict between the two parties continues. (Photo by Hamza Turkia/Xinhua)

Forces of Libya's UN-backed government on Wednesday announced taking over the former International Airport in the south of Tripoli from the rival eastern-based army, as the armed conflict between the two parties continues."Our brave forces completely freed the Tripoli International Airport and are now pursuing the fleeing forces of Haftar (commander of eastern-based army) towards Qasr bin Ghashir in the east of the airport," Mohamed Gonono, spokesman of the UN-backed government's forces, said in a statement.The spokesman added that the UN-backed government's forces have launched ten airstrikes on the eastern-based army in the airport.The UN-backed government's forces on Wednesday launched an operation to "free Tripoli International Airport."For more than a year, the eastern-based army has been trying to take over Tripoli and topple the UN-backed government by leading a military campaign.The fighting killed and injured hundreds of civilians and displaced more than 150,000 others, despite repeated international calls for cease-fire.

