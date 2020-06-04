RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Happy birthday:Do not allow fear of failure keep you from chasing your dreams. Although success is never guaranteed, you are guaranteed to never achieve it if you do not even try. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 8, 13, 17.Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Do everything you can to stay on target this weekend. While you may want to get out and have some fun, you are sure to be unable to really enjoy yourself until you finish the tasks that are piling up before you. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Money is a necessary part of life, but you have to ask yourself how far you're willing to go for a few extra coins. Ethics may not be able to fill an empty stomach, but you shouldn't have to sell your soul just to make a living. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)If you stay home instead of heading out with friends this weekend, you may miss out on a great time. You may be feeling a bit tired, but that will go away once the fun and excitement take hold of you. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Although someone may push you to the limits of your patience this weekend, do not allow yourself to lose control or there will be serious repercussions. Ignore monetary matters at your own risk. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)It may be difficult to walk away from your bad habits. Do not hesitate to call upon friends and family for support. There is no reason to feel embarrassed, everyone needs a hand every now and then. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Take time out this weekend to put all your worries aside. Find something you enjoy doing and concentrate on that and nothing else for a while. You'll be ready to take on the world again once you've recharged. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)It is time to stop watching life from a distance. Gather your courage and be a more active participant in events. Education will open the door onto a brighter future for you career-wise. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)If a little voice keeps nagging you, there may very well be a reason. Make sure you dedicate some time this weekend to figuring out what your subconscious mind is trying to tell you. ✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)The weekend will be full of opportunities just waiting for you to come and seize them. Take care though, depending on the choices you make things may never be quite the same again. Your financial luck is looking up. ✭✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)There is nothing wrong with being angry so long as you use that energy to make things better instead of worse. Do not let your emotions control you, make them work for you instead. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Instead of bewailing a recent string of unfortunate events, you should instead be thanking the universe for making you stronger. The challenges you will face in the near future will be a piece of cake now. ✭✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Inspiration may hit you from out of the blue this weekend. It won't take long for these fresh ideas to fade away, so make the most of this opportunity while your muse is still paying attention to you. ✭✭✭