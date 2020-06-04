Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2020/6/4 10:43:41

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Canal location

  4 River through Pisa

  8 Days gone by

 12 Felt sorry about

 14 Wanders

 16 A lot on ___ plate

 17 Not supporting

 18 Piece of street art

 19 March Madness org.

 20 AAOG and GOPL?

 23 Dexys Midnight Runners' "Come On ___"

 24 Director DuVernay

 25 Alphabetical nickname

 28 Popular bell pepper color

 29 Rivers, in Costa Rica

 32 1987 flop partially set in Morocco

 34 Wake Young and Brigham Forest?

 36 Video call issue

 39 Wedding words

 40 Shamu, for one

 41 Cargo top and tube shorts?

 46 Like "Bambi" or "Toy Story 4"

 47 ___ of Sandwich

 48 Tax expert, briefly

 51 College, in British slang

 52 Latin apology opener

 54 Supermarket divisions

 56 Mike Mantle and Mickey Trout?

 60 Otherwise

 62 "That's it for me"

 63 Bachelor after Nick

 64 Bisque or chowder

 65 J's position in the alphabet

 66 Laughfest

 67 Sappho, e.g.

 68 Volleyball hits before spikes

 69 Jewel cases' contents

DOWN

  1 Many a pen lacks one

  2 ___ Anne's (pretzel chain)

  3 Like a favorite story

  4 Georgia neighbor

  5 Gravy thickener

  6 Drug cop

  7 Nebraska's largest city

  8 Early video game

  9 Person discovered through 23andMe

 10 Word before "snake" or "cow"

 11 Org. hidden in "airport safety"

 13 They can show snake eyes

 15 Like Czechs

 21 Warriors coach Steve

 22 "A Beautiful Mind" subject John

 26 1 on the Mohs scale

 27 ___ Minor (Little Bear constellation)

 30 Chief Norse god

 31 Swamp growth

 33 Big earring

 34 Carry

 35 Former Cub Sammy

 36 Light beige

 37 Extended family group

 38 It's debatable

 42 Cable type that may plug into a monitor: Abbr.

 43 "Ah, makes sense!"

 44 Ghostly spirits

 45 Landed on a branch, say

 48 Priestly class in Dungeons & Dragons

 49 C.S. Lewis character?

 50 Inventory and cash

 53 Pinnacles

 55 Lead performer

 57 Bawled

 58 Refine

 59 Jabba, for one

 60 Inexplicable ability, for short

 61 British bathroom

Solution



 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus