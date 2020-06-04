Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Canal location
4 River through Pisa
8 Days gone by
12 Felt sorry about
14 Wanders
16 A lot on ___ plate
17 Not supporting
18 Piece of street art
19 March Madness org.
20 AAOG and GOPL?
23 Dexys Midnight Runners' "Come On ___"
24 Director DuVernay
25 Alphabetical nickname
28 Popular bell pepper color
29 Rivers, in Costa Rica
32 1987 flop partially set in Morocco
34 Wake Young and Brigham Forest?
36 Video call issue
39 Wedding words
40 Shamu, for one
41 Cargo top and tube shorts?
46 Like "Bambi" or "Toy Story 4"
47 ___ of Sandwich
48 Tax expert, briefly
51 College, in British slang
52 Latin apology opener
54 Supermarket divisions
56 Mike Mantle and Mickey Trout?
60 Otherwise
62 "That's it for me"
63 Bachelor after Nick
64 Bisque or chowder
65 J's position in the alphabet
66 Laughfest
67 Sappho, e.g.
68 Volleyball hits before spikes
69 Jewel cases' contentsDOWN
1 Many a pen lacks one
2 ___ Anne's (pretzel chain)
3 Like a favorite story
4 Georgia neighbor
5 Gravy thickener
6 Drug cop
7 Nebraska's largest city
8 Early video game
9 Person discovered through 23andMe
10 Word before "snake" or "cow"
11 Org. hidden in "airport safety"
13 They can show snake eyes
15 Like Czechs
21 Warriors coach Steve
22 "A Beautiful Mind" subject John
26 1 on the Mohs scale
27 ___ Minor (Little Bear constellation)
30 Chief Norse god
31 Swamp growth
33 Big earring
34 Carry
35 Former Cub Sammy
36 Light beige
37 Extended family group
38 It's debatable
42 Cable type that may plug into a monitor: Abbr.
43 "Ah, makes sense!"
44 Ghostly spirits
45 Landed on a branch, say
48 Priestly class in Dungeons & Dragons
49 C.S. Lewis character?
50 Inventory and cash
53 Pinnacles
55 Lead performer
57 Bawled
58 Refine
59 Jabba, for one
60 Inexplicable ability, for short
61 British bathroom
Solution