Puzzle

1 Canal location4 River through Pisa8 Days gone by12 Felt sorry about14 Wanders16 A lot on ___ plate17 Not supporting18 Piece of street art19 March Madness org.20 AAOG and GOPL?23 Dexys Midnight Runners' "Come On ___"24 Director DuVernay25 Alphabetical nickname28 Popular bell pepper color29 Rivers, in Costa Rica32 1987 flop partially set in Morocco34 Wake Young and Brigham Forest?36 Video call issue39 Wedding words40 Shamu, for one41 Cargo top and tube shorts?46 Like "Bambi" or "Toy Story 4"47 ___ of Sandwich48 Tax expert, briefly51 College, in British slang52 Latin apology opener54 Supermarket divisions56 Mike Mantle and Mickey Trout?60 Otherwise62 "That's it for me"63 Bachelor after Nick64 Bisque or chowder65 J's position in the alphabet66 Laughfest67 Sappho, e.g.68 Volleyball hits before spikes69 Jewel cases' contents1 Many a pen lacks one2 ___ Anne's (pretzel chain)3 Like a favorite story4 Georgia neighbor5 Gravy thickener6 Drug cop7 Nebraska's largest city8 Early video game9 Person discovered through 23andMe10 Word before "snake" or "cow"11 Org. hidden in "airport safety"13 They can show snake eyes15 Like Czechs21 Warriors coach Steve22 "A Beautiful Mind" subject John26 1 on the Mohs scale27 ___ Minor (Little Bear constellation)30 Chief Norse god31 Swamp growth33 Big earring34 Carry35 Former Cub Sammy36 Light beige37 Extended family group38 It's debatable42 Cable type that may plug into a monitor: Abbr.43 "Ah, makes sense!"44 Ghostly spirits45 Landed on a branch, say48 Priestly class in Dungeons & Dragons49 C.S. Lewis character?50 Inventory and cash53 Pinnacles55 Lead performer57 Bawled58 Refine59 Jabba, for one60 Inexplicable ability, for short61 British bathroom

Solution