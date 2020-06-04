Learning Chinese

The Half of It一半一半(yībàn yībàn)1. Love, it's not finding your perfect half.爱,找不到你的完美伴侣。(ài, zhǎobùdào nǐde wánmě ibànlǚ.)2. No, I'm not trying to cheat.不,我不是在作弊。(bù, wǒ bùshì zàizuòbì.)3. If you ask me, people spend far too much time looking for someone to complete them.如果你问我,人们会花费太多时间寻找和自己匹配的人(rúɡuǒ nǐwènwǒ, rénmén huì huāfèi tàiduō shíjiān xúnzhǎo hé zìjǐ pǐpèide rén.)4. Well, I spent four of the best years of my life at Grinnell.嗯,我在格林内尔度过了人生中最美好的四年。(èn, wǒzài ɡélínnèiěr dùɡuòle rénshēnɡzhōnɡ zuìměihǎode sìnián.)5. Who writes letters these days?现在谁还写信？(xiànzài shuíhái xiěxìn?)6. That just means you're stubborn. Not that you're in love.那只是意味着你很固执, 并不是说你恋爱了。(nà zhīshì yìwèizhe nǐhěn ɡùzhí, bìnɡbùshì shuō nǐliànàile.)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT