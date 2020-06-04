Namibian president commissions isolation facility built by Chinese firm

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/4 10:49:42

Namibian President Hage Geingob unveils the name board of an isolation facility built by a Chinese firm at Windhoek Central Hospital in Windhoek, Namibia, on June 3, 2020. Geingob on Wednesday inaugurated a 12-bed isolation facility built by a Chinese firm to help Namibia contain the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo by Tirivangani Masawi/Xinhua)


 

Namibian President Hage Geingob inspects the isolation facility built by a Chinese firm at Windhoek Central Hospital in Windhoek, Namibia, on June 3, 2020. Geingob on Wednesday inaugurated a 12-bed isolation facility built by a Chinese firm to help Namibia contain the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo by Tirivangani Masawi/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus