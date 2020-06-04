Slovenia further eases restriction measures

Cyclists pass Dragon Bridge in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on June 3, 2020. Slovenia further eased restriction measures imposed to contain the novel coronavirus epidemic from Monday. (Xinhua/Peng Lijun)


 

People take a rest at Preseren Square in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on June 3, 2020. Slovenia further eased restriction measures imposed to contain the novel coronavirus epidemic from Monday. (Xinhua/Peng Lijun)


 

A woman and a child ride bicycles at Preseren Square in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on June 3, 2020. Slovenia further eased restriction measures imposed to contain the novel coronavirus epidemic from Monday. (Xinhua/Peng Lijun)


 

A woman riding bicycle passes the Triple Bridge in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on June 3, 2020. Slovenia further eased restriction measures imposed to contain the novel coronavirus epidemic from Monday. (Xinhua/Peng Lijun)


 

