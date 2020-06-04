Beijing-Tangshan intercity railway under construction

Source:China News Service Published: 2020/6/4 10:56:44

The Beijing sub-center section of The Beijing-Tangshan intercity railway is under construction, June 2, 2020. The 148.7-kilometer intercity railway linking Beijing, capital of China, and the port city of Tangshan is expected to be operational in 2020. (Photo/China News Service)


 

