Beijing-Tangshan intercity railway under construction

The Beijing sub-center section of The Beijing-Tangshan intercity railway is under construction, June 2, 2020. The 148.7-kilometer intercity railway linking Beijing, capital of China, and the port city of Tangshan is expected to be operational in 2020. (Photo/China News Service)

