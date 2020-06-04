Chinese white dolphins spotted in Leizhou bay, Guangdong

Chinese white dolphins are seen in Leizhou bay, south China's Guangdong Province. Hailed as "mermaids" and "giant pandas in the sea," this endangered species is under the national first-class protection in China. (Photo/China News Service)

