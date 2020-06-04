Naval Aviation University organizes flight training

A J-15 fighter jet attached to a regiment under the PLA Naval Aviation University taxies on the runway before takeoff for a high-intensity round-the-clock flight training exercise on May 29, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ni Shuai)

A J-15 fighter jet attached to a regiment under the PLA Naval Aviation University takes off from the runway for a high-intensity round-the-clock flight training exercise on May 29, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ni Shuai)

A J-15 fighter jet attached to a regiment under the PLA Naval Aviation University takes off from the runway for a high-intensity round-the-clock flight training exercise on May 29, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ni Shuai)

A J-15 fighter jet attached to a regiment under the PLA Naval Aviation University takes off from the runway for a high-intensity round-the-clock flight training exercise on May 29, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ni Shuai)