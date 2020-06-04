Myanmar minister supports China's national security legislation for Hong Kong

Photo:Xinhua

Myanmar Union Minister for International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin has extended his support for China's national security legislation for Hong Kong, the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar said earlier this week.In a recent teleconference with Chinese Ambassador Chen Hai, U Kyaw Tin said that Myanmar has strictly adhered to the one-China principle and consistently supported the "one country, two systems" principle, holding that Hong Kong is an inalienable part of China, according to a statement released by the embassy on Monday.A sovereign state has the right to take necessary preventive measures such as proper legislation to safeguard its sovereignty, peace, stability and security, the minister said.U Kyaw Tin expressed his confidence that under the "one country, two systems" principle, the people of Hong Kong will continue to enjoy peace, stability and prosperity.Chinese lawmakers voted overwhelmingly at the 13th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, last week to approve the decision on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to safeguard national security.