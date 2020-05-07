Speculation of military commission rises as FC-31 stealth fighter jet appears in PLA Navy recruitment video

Photo: Screenshot from China Central Television

After China's FC-31 stealth fighter jet appeared in the most recent pilot recruitment video for the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, speculation increased that the aircraft could become China's next generation aircraft carrier-based fighter jet.The PLA Navy's pilot recruitment program for 2020 recently started, with students from all around the country gathering for a series of qualification tests in Zhengzhou, Central China's Henan Province, state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Wednesday.This year's tests featured more subjects based on past years' experience and also made COVID-19 prevention and control a priority.The CCTV report featured a video which introduced the requirements to apply for the program, in which a cartoon figure of a pilot sitting in a FC-31 fighter jet is displayed.Chinese military observers speculate that this is yet another official hint that the FC-31 might become China's next generation aircraft carrier-based fighter jet.

A model of an FC-31 fighter jet is displayed at Airshow China 2018 in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province. Photo: Yang Sheng/GT