Road rollers level the construction site of the Taxkorgan Airport, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Wednesday. The airport, located at 3,252 meters above sea level in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, will cost 1.63 billion yuan ($230 million). It's expected to be put into operation in 2022, and it will be the first super-high plateau airport in Xinjiang. Photo: cnsphoto