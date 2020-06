A firefighter wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant to help curb the spread of COVID-19 at Tanah Abang Market in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

A firefighter wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant to help curb the spread of COVID-19 at Tanah Abang Market in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)