Global catering giants embrace China’s booming vending economy

A KFC mobile stall in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province Photo: Sina Weibo

Driven by positive signs for the booming vending economy thanks to government support, global restaurant conglomerate Yum is offering promotions at its subsidies KFC and Pizza Hut in China. Analysts predicted that more international giants will embrace this type of business.Photos of KFC setting up mobile stalls selling breakfast for takeaway customers in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province went viral on China's social media platform Weibo, capturing the attention of netizens who reposted it and expressed their surprise about the big trend.Business brands, both domestic and foreign, have jumped on the bandwagon as the concept of the street economy became a white hot topic on Chinese social media platforms.Chinese Premier Li Keqiang acknowledged that roadside stalls and small shops are important sources for jobs during an inspection tour on Monday.To better embrace the new business, KFC launched multiple breakfast options combining Chinese and Western food, while launching street stall services.Meanwhile, the company has launched a robotic stall service to make ice cream, which is now available in six cities across the country, according to a statement the company sent to the Global Times on Thursday.McDonald's has also been on the move. A person in charge of the chain's operations in Beijing told the Beijing Evening News that McDonald's restaurants in the capital have applied to the relevant authorities to approve their outdoor business plan.There are 75 McDonald's chain restaurants that plan to open outdoor dining squares this summer, which will be the biggest outdoor project for the company since it entered the Beijing market, the report said.China is encouraging the street vendor business to shore up employment and boost residents' incomes after the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 during the winter caused a severe loss to the economy and diminished jobs on a massive scale.China's Central Civilization Committee office announced last week that it would cease to include street vendors who occupy outdoor spaces or other public areas into city assessments for 2020, indicating a temporary relaxation on the already-tight management of the country's street food sector.Many localities in China have been loosening restrictions on street vendors.