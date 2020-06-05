Flood peak of Liujiang River arrives in Liuzhou

Aerial photo taken on June 3, 2020 shows people riding through a flooded street in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Due to downpours in the upper reach of the Liujiang River, a flood peak of the river arrived in Liuzhou on Thursday, with the highest water level reaching 80.55 meters. (Photo by Li Hanchi/Xinhua)

