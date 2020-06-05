People visit Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney

A man draws in the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, on June 5, 2020. The Art Gallery of New South Wales reopened to the public as Sydney relaxes its measures over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

People visit the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, on June 5, 2020. The Art Gallery of New South Wales reopened to the public as Sydney relaxes its measures over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

A woman rests in the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, on June 5, 2020. The Art Gallery of New South Wales reopened to the public as Sydney relaxes its measures over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

People visit the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, on June 5, 2020. The Art Gallery of New South Wales reopened to the public as Sydney relaxes its measures over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)