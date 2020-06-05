FM spokesperson leaves post, likely to work for Chinese UN mission

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang announced at a routine press conference on Friday that he will no longer hold the position of spokesperson.At the press conference, Geng said he will move to a new post due to work arrangements, and he expressed gratitude for the help and support in the past four years.He said he will continue conveying China's voice and contribute to promoting mutual understanding between China and the world.Born in 1973, Geng is the ministry's 30th spokesperson, a role he has held since 2016. He has been carrying out diplomatic missions for more than 20 years.He has been the deputy director-general of Chinese Foreign Ministry's Department of Information since 2016, and has also worked for the ministry's Department of International Economic Affairs, the Chinese Embassy in the US and the Permanent Mission of China to the UN.Geng's new position has not yet been announced.The Global Times learned that Geng may work for the Permanent Mission of China to the UN after leaving the post of spokesperson. He had worked for the Permanent Mission of China to the UN in 1999.In the past four years, Geng's response at press conferences has become more firm and sharp, and he forcefully and intelligently refuted many false accusations this year, especially attacks and smears from the US and Australia on novel coronavirus-related issues.Video clips of Geng satirizing Western politicians, laughing at ridiculous accusations and offering humorous and witty responses at press conferences have been widely circulated online and even edited with heart emojis and music.

Photo:Ministry of Foreign Affairs