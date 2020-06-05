FM spokesperson leaves post, likely to work for Chinese UN mission

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang announced at a routine press conference on Friday that he will no longer hold the position of spokesperson.
At the press conference, Geng said he will move to a new post due to work arrangements, and he expressed gratitude for the help and support in the past four years.
He said he will continue conveying China's voice and contribute to promoting mutual understanding between China and the world.
Born in 1973, Geng is the ministry's 30th spokesperson, a role he has held since 2016. He has been carrying out diplomatic missions for more than 20 years.
He has been the deputy director-general of Chinese Foreign Ministry's Department of Information since 2016, and has also worked for the ministry's Department of International Economic Affairs, the Chinese Embassy in the US and the Permanent Mission of China to the UN.
Geng's new position has not yet been announced.
The Global Times learned that Geng may work for the Permanent Mission of China to the UN after leaving the post of spokesperson. He had worked for the Permanent Mission of China to the UN in 1999.
In the past four years, Geng's response at press conferences has become more firm and sharp, and he forcefully and intelligently refuted many false accusations this year, especially attacks and smears from the US and Australia on novel coronavirus-related issues.
Video clips of Geng satirizing Western politicians, laughing at ridiculous accusations and offering humorous and witty responses at press conferences have been widely circulated online and even edited with heart emojis and music.
Photo:Ministry of Foreign Affairs
In a recent example, Geng answered seven questions from an Australian reporter on Australia's independent coronavirus investigation campaign and China-Australia relations at a press conference on April 28.
When the Australian reporter questioned the credibility of Chinese netizens' comments about China-Australia relations, Geng replied by asking him: "You don't think the online comments are real? Then who made these comments? Robots?"
When the reporter said China was not friendly to foreigners, Geng asked him how he had come to that conclusion. Geng offered the reporter sympathy, saying he hoped he would soon be able to see his wife who is unable to return to China amid the coronavirus pandemic, but stressed it is unfair to conclude China is not friendly to foreigners due to personal matters.
China's three spokespersons who frequently appear at press conferences - Hua Chunying, Geng Shuang and Zhao Lijian - have been applauded by the Chinese public for refuting Western charges with harsh tones. The three impressed the public with their distinctive characteristics
. Hua is described as gentle but fierce, Zhao is known as active and outspoken and Geng is praised for being elegant and incisive.
Global Times