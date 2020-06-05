People mourn George Floyd in Manchester, Britain

Local artist Elton Darlo makes an artwork by a mural of George Floyd, who was suffocated to death while under police custody in the mid-western U.S. state of Minnesota last week, in central Manchester, Britain, on June 4, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

People are seen by a mural of George Floyd, who was suffocated to death while under police custody in the mid-western U.S. state of Minnesota last week, in central Manchester, Britain, on June 4, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

