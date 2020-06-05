View of terraced field in Guangxi

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/5 17:51:38

Aerial photo taken on June 4, 2020 shows the view of terraced field in Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
