Demonstrators take part in protest over death of George Floyd in Mexico City

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/5 18:12:15

Demonstrators take part in a protest over the death of George Floyd in Mexico City, Mexico, on June 4, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: WORLD
