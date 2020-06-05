US Attorney General’s accusation ‘foreign actors’ are behind protests draws netizens’ ridicule, backlash

Protesters hold up their phones during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, outside the White House on Wednesday in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP

US Attorney General William Barr's accusation that "foreign actors" are behind ongoing protests over the death of African-American George Floyd has drawn ridicule and raised the ire of netizens in both China and the US.As more than 140 cities in the US have been convulsed by protests calling for an end to racism and police brutality, Barr said Thursday that foreign forces are using the protests to fuel discord in the US, according to media reports."We are also seeing foreign actors playing all sides to exacerbate the violence," he said.However, his lame, "pass-the-buck" remarks did not achieve the effect he hoped as many netizens mocked him."The thief is shouting 'stop the thief.' Lol Lol Lol Lol," read a comment from a netizen named amaoagoubot on Sina Weibo."Don't tell them the foreign forces are Canada and Australia," read a comment from Xiaokeaihuangdi2011.Another netizen joked that "dogs and cats in my courtyard did this.""They are still considering to name either Russia or China to fool its citizens," a netizen analyzed. Since the unrest spiraled out of control in the US, certain American politicians have ceaselessly blamed so-called foreign forces. This is not the first time they have done so. Ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country, they kept repeating this tactic, which is wearing down the patience of people in the US and abroad, analysts pointed out.On Twitter, a netizen named rb wrote, "Did he [Willian Barr] provide any evidence? And if he's found to be lying, will he resign and be disbarred."Another netizen Sam Winwood said Barr failed to acknowledge that other groups "are white nationalists who have his support and that of the president."