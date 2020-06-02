Wuhan hospitals clear all COVID-19 cases, China to release white paper to declare success

Residents take nucleic acid tests at a testing post set up at a primary school in Dongxihu District in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, May 15, 2020. . (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

As the last three COVID-19 patients in Wuhan have recovered and been discharged from the hospital, Central China's Hubei Province, the most affected place during the epidemic in China, declared zero existing COVID-19 patients as of Thursday.The three were discharged on Thursday after two nucleic acid tests for the novel coronavirus came back negative within 24 hours, their temperatures fell to normal levels and their symptoms disappeared, the Hubei provincial health authority said.By Thursday, Hubei accomplished seven "zeros": zero new COVID-19 cases, zero new suspected cases, zero new deaths, zero silent carriers, zero imported cases, zero existing confirmed cases and zero existing suspected cases, the provincial health official said.The Wuhan authority said all districts in the city are considered low risk for coronavirus infection. Dongxihu district, the last medium-risk district in the city, reported zero new cases for 14 consecutive days to June 1, and its risk level was adjusted to low on June 2.In areas outside Wuhan in the province, zero new COVID-19 case has been reported for 92 consecutive days, a Hubei health official said Friday.The province reported 68,135 cases, with 63,623 recovered and discharged, and 4,512 dead as of Thursday.The news is encouraging and indicates the success of Wuhan's anti-epidemic battle, Peng Zhiyong, director of the intensive care unit of the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University, told the Global Times on Friday.

A crowded street corner on Wednesday night in Wuhan, capital of Central China’s Hubei Province. As the city has lifted the lockdown for nearly two months, life has slowly returned to normal. Photo: IC