Beijing to significantly lift COVID-19 measures, adjust emergency response to lowest

Many street peddlers in Beijing are back in business after a number of places have loosened their controls on the private stall economy.Photo:Li Hao/GT





Beijing adjusts its emergency response level to the novel coronavirus epidemic to the lowest and lifts restrictions on various sectors, including residential community management, outdoor activities, movement of people from outside the capital and tourism starting Saturday as the capital has seen zero new COVID-19 cases for 50 consecutive days.Beijing lowers its emergency response from the second to the third level, leaving only Central China's Hubei Province and Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region under second level response.Beijing residential communities will no longer conduct temperature checks on residents, and deliverymen and those from outside the community could enter once the health check app shows no abnormal movements, Chen Bei, vice secretary of the Beijing municipal government, announced at a press conference on Friday.Outdoor exercising and entertainment facilities will be reopened, and facilities used to block the path to communities will be removed, Chen said.

People visit Qianmen Street in Beijing, capital of China, June 3, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

