Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 171,206: Africa CDC

A woman walks past people queueing as she carries a food portion package, distributed by the local Muslim organization Ghous-e-aazam Welfare, in the Kwa Mai Mai area of the Johannesburg CBD, South Africa on Tuesday as the country fights against the spread of COVID-19. Photo: AFP

The number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases across the African continent surpassed 171,206, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said Friday.The Africa CDC in its latest update said that the number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases rose from 163,599 on Thursday to 171,206 as of Friday evening.The death toll from the pandemic also rose from 4,611 on Thursday to 4,766 as of late Friday, according to the Africa CDC.The continental disease control and prevention agency, which noted that the virus has so far spread into 54 African countries, also said that some 75,083 people who have been infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent so far.The most affected African countries by the virus in terms of cases include South Africa with 40,792 confirmed cases, Egypt with 29,767 confirmed cases, Nigeria with 11,516 confirmed cases, Algeria with 9,831 confirmed cases, Ghana with 8,885 confirmed cases, as well as Morocco with 8,030 confirmed cases.