Horse racing behind closed doors resumes gradually in Britain

Riders and their horses train on the gallops, at the Kingsclere Park House Stables, which are run by horse racing trainer Andrew Balding, in Hampshire, Britain on June 5, 2020. Horse racing behind closed doors has resumed gradually in Britain after the government eased some lockdown restrictions. Racing is taking place behind closed doors with strict measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)

Riders and their horses train on the gallops, at the Kingsclere Park House Stables, which are run by horse racing trainer Andrew Balding, in Hampshire, Britain on June 5, 2020. Horse racing behind closed doors has resumed gradually in Britain after the government eased some lockdown restrictions. Racing is taking place behind closed doors with strict measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)

Riders and their horses head out to the gallops, at the Kingsclere Park House Stables, which are run by horse racing trainer Andrew Balding, in Hampshire, Britain on June 5, 2020. Horse racing behind closed doors has resumed gradually in Britain after the government eased some lockdown restrictions. Racing is taking place behind closed doors with strict measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)

A rider and his horse return to the stables after training on the gallops, at the Kingsclere Park House Stables, which are run by horse racing trainer Andrew Balding, in Hampshire, Britain on June 5, 2020. Horse racing behind closed doors has resumed gradually in Britain after the government eased some lockdown restrictions. Racing is taking place behind closed doors with strict measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)