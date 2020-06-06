People perform Friday prayer with COVID-19 prevention measures in Amman, Jordan

People keep social distance as they perform Friday prayer in a mosque in Amman, Jordan, on June 5, 2020. Jordan registered 19 more infections on Friday, bringing the total coronavirus cases in the kingdom to 784, including nine deaths and 571 recoveries. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

A worker wearing face mask and gloves sterilizes a mosque in Amman, Jordan, on June 5, 2020. Jordan registered 19 more infections on Friday, bringing the total coronavirus cases in the kingdom to 784, including nine deaths and 571 recoveries. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

People wearing face masks and gloves perform Friday prayer in a mosque in Amman, Jordan, on June 5, 2020. Jordan registered 19 more infections on Friday, bringing the total coronavirus cases in the kingdom to 784, including nine deaths and 571 recoveries. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

A man puts on gloves before entering a mosque for Friday prayer in Amman, Jordan, on June 5, 2020. Jordan registered 19 more infections on Friday, bringing the total coronavirus cases in the kingdom to 784, including nine deaths and 571 recoveries. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)