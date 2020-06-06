US department store chain J.C. Penney announces to close 154 stores

Photo taken on June 5, 2020 shows a closed J.C. Penny store in Music City Mall in Lewisville, Texas, the United States. U.S. department store chain J.C. Penney on Thursday announced to close 154 stores. More stores are to be closed in the following weeks, said the Texas based company in a release. Last month, J.C. Penney filed bankruptcy protection due to the impact of COVID-19. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 5, 2020 shows the headquarters of J.C. Penny in Plano, Texas, the United States. U.S. department store chain J.C. Penney on Thursday announced to close 154 stores. More stores are to be closed in the following weeks, said the Texas based company in a release. Last month, J.C. Penney filed bankruptcy protection due to the impact of COVID-19. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)

