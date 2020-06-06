Chinese peacekeeping medical team treats wounded Pakistani soldiers

MIKINGI, DRC, June 5 -- On May 28 (local time), two Pakistani soldiers were injured by illegal armed gunmen in an attack on Pakistani peacekeeping camp in Mikingi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and were soon transported to the secondary hospital of Chinese peacekeeping force. Currently the two soldiers have been discharged from hospital and are in stable condition.

A Chinese peacekeeping medical worker binds up a wound on an injured Pakistani soldier. (PLA DAILY/ Guo Xiaoning)

An injured Pakistani soldier gives thumbs up to the Chinese peacekeeping medics. (PLA DAILY/ Guo Xiaoning)