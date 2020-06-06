Wen'an in N China boasts forest coverage rate of 33%

Citizens exercise at a forest park in Wen'an County, north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2020. Integrating the urban construction with afforestation, Wen'an has made endeavours to achieve the harmony between humans and nature in recent years. At present the county boasts a forest coverage rate of 33% and urban green area rate of 36.48%. (Xinhua/Li Xiaoguo)

Aerial photo taken on June 5, 2020 shows a view of a forest park in Wen'an County, north China's Hebei Province. Integrating the urban construction with afforestation, Wen'an has made endeavours to achieve the harmony between humans and nature in recent years. At present the county boasts a forest coverage rate of 33% and urban green area rate of 36.48%. (Xinhua/Li Xiaoguo)

Tourists enjoy leisure time at a wetland park in Wen'an County, north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2020. Integrating the urban construction with afforestation, Wen'an has made endeavours to achieve the harmony between humans and nature in recent years. At present the county boasts a forest coverage rate of 33% and urban green area rate of 36.48%. (Xinhua/Li Xiaoguo)

Aerial photo taken on June 5, 2020 shows a view of a waterscape park in Wen'an County, north China's Hebei Province. At present the county boasts a forest coverage rate of 33% and urban green area rate of 36.48%. (Xinhua/Li Xiaoguo)