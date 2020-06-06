Street markets open for first time since lockdown in Moscow

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/6 13:25:52

Customers wearing face masks shop at a street market in Moscow, Russia, on June 5, 2020. Street markets have been opened in Moscow for the first time since a tight lockdown was put on the city in late March. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)


 

A hand sanitizer is seen near strawberries at a street market in Moscow, Russia, on June 5, 2020. Street markets have been opened in Moscow for the first time since a tight lockdown was put on the city in late March. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)


 

A street vendor wearing a face shield and gloves picks fruits for a customer at a street market in Moscow, Russia, on June 5, 2020. Street markets have been opened in Moscow for the first time since a tight lockdown was put on the city in late March. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)


 

A street vendor wearing a face shield and gloves talks with a customer at a street market in Moscow, Russia, on June 5, 2020. Street markets have been opened in Moscow for the first time since a tight lockdown was put on the city in late March. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
