Number of certified TCM professionals in China increases 7.2 pct in 2019

Primary school students on Monday learn to use dengzi, a scale to weigh traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) in Hohhot, North China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. They also learned to identify medicinal plants and grind them to promote TCM knowledge. Photo: VCG

The number of certified traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) professionals in China rose by 7.2 percent to 767,000 in 2019, according to statistics released on Saturday by China's National Health Commission.China had 625,000 certified TCM practitioners and 127,000 pharmacists at the end of 2019, said the commission in an annual communique on China's health development.The number of TCM facilities grew 5,071 to 65,809 in 2019, said the communique, adding that the facilities provided close to 1.33 million hospital beds for patients seeking TCM treatment.