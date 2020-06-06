Facebook says it found no foreign interference in Floyd protests

Protesters confront the police during a massive street protest over the killing of George Floyd in Los Angeles, the United States, May 30, 2020. (Xinhua)

Facebook said on Friday that it has not seen any foreign interference using its platform to meddle in the demonstrations across the country related to the death of George Floyd."We have been actively looking and we haven't yet seen foreign interference or domestic coordinated inauthentic behavior targeting these protests," Nathaniel Gleicher, head of cybersecurity policy at Facebook, told reporters."We want to caution people against jumping to conclusions without clear evidence of foreign interference," Gleicher noted.On Thursday, US Attorney General William Barr said that the federal government has seen foreign actors interfering in the ongoing protests over Floyd's death.Floyd, an unarmed black man aged 46, died in police custody on May 25 in the US city of Minneapolis, and his death at the hands of police officers enraged the public and led to protests that spread to multiple US cities and towns.Also on Friday, the social media giant said it has removed pages and accounts linked to two white supremacy groups, Proud Boys and American Guard, which planned to encourage people to attend Floyd protests.