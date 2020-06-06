Decision on HK national security legislation to be resolutely implemented: liaison office

Hong Kong file Photo: VCG

The adopted decision to make the Hong Kong national security law will be resolutely implemented and the legislation will target only an extremely tiny number of acts and activities that severely endanger the country's national security, and protects the legitimate rights and freedom of ordinary Hong Kong residents, according to Luo Huining, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administration Region (SAR) on Saturday.Luo made the remarks during a Saturday meeting the office held to listen to opinions concerning the Hong Kong national security law from 21 deputies of the National People's Congress (NPC) and members of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee from Hong Kong, read an official release on the office's public WeChat account.Luo also stressed that the legislation is designed to firmly safeguard the national security, uphold and improve the "one country, two systems," while adhering to the principle of the rule of law in Hong Kong and resolutely opposing foreign interference.What has been announced will be delivered, Luo said.The NPC Standing Committee has attached great importance to listening to the opinions from all walks of Hong Kong society in the law making process, Luo noted. And according to him, the office had collected opinions in written form from the deputies and political advisors and the Saturday meeting is to further elaborate on those opinions and advice.As of Saturday noon, the liaison office has received 201 pieces of advice submitted by 36 NPC deputies and 165 members of the National Committee of the CPPCC from the city.NPC Hong Kong deputies and CPPCC National Committee members from the city expressed support for the legislation, according to Luo.Luo promised to forward their advice and opinions to the relevant department with the NPC Standing Committee.Global Times