Suspect of Guangxi primary school knife attack arrested: local government

Thirty-nine people, including students and staff members, were injured in a knife attack at Wangfu County Center Primary School in Wangfu township, Wuzhou, South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Thursday morning. Photo: Sccreenshot of video by Xiaoxiang Morning Herald

The People's procuratorate in Cangwu county, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, approved Saturday the arrest of the suspect involved in a local knife attack incident at a local primary school on Thursday, in which 39 school employees and students were injured, for intentional murder, the local government announced on Saturday.The procuratorate decision after the request for arrest on the charge of intentional murder was submitted by the Cangwu security bureau earlier on Saturday, the local government said. A probe into the case is still underway.According to the Cangwu county government's WeChat account on Friday afternoon, two of the minor injured students have been discharged from the hospital. And all injured victims were under hospital treatment and no life-threatening injuries were reported.The knife attack took place on Thursday at around 8:30 am. The suspect has been identified as a 50-year-old security guard of the school, surnamed Li. Li was caught red-handed by police on the spot.According to the Cangwu county government on Thursday, 39 people were injured by the knife attack, and 37 of them suffered from minor wounds. Two adults whose identity has yet to be revealed were severely injured.Global Times