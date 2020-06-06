Large-scale harvest work of wheat by agricultural machinery starts in Hebei

Photo taken on June 5, 2020 shows agricultural machinery harvesting wheat at Xinyi Township of Cheng'an County in Handan City, north China's Hebei Province. The large-scale harvest work of wheat by agricultural machinery in Hebei started from the province's southern Handan City on Friday and is expected to be finished in the province's northern Tangshan City around June 21.Photo:Xinhua

